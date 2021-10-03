Bodega Bay

Surfer Attacked in Waters Near Bodega Bay

The man was with a group of surfers off Salmon Creek Beach

By Bay City News

A surfer was bitten on the leg by a shark Sunday morning near Bodega Bay and airlifted to a hospital, authorities said.

The man was with a group of surfers off Salmon Creek Beach, shortly after 9 a.m., when a shark bit him on the thigh, according to the Bodega Bay Fire Protection District.

Fellow surfers helped get him to shore and bystanders applied first aid until emergency crews arrived.

Authorities didn't know what type of shark attacked the surfer.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter took the surfer to a hospital. His injuries were not considered life-threatening, fire officials said.

