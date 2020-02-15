Suspect Arrested, Another Sought in San Rafael Strong-Arm Robbery

Officers arrested one man Thursday and are searching for another in connection with a strong-arm robbery from December, according to San Rafael Police Department officials.

The first suspect, 22-year-old Dixon Hernandez Gonzalez of San Rafael, was arrested Thursday at about 5:30 p.m. during a countywide sweep of people on probation that was conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies in Marin County, according to police officials.

Officers found Gonzalez in an apartment in the 600 block of Redwood Highway in Mill Valley and arrested him on suspicion of robbery, violation of probation and participating in a criminal street gang, police said.

Investigators are still looking for the other suspect, whose name was not released.

The pair is suspected of attacking and robbing another man on Dec. 12 in front of an apartment complex at 165 Novato St. in San Rafael.

They allegedly demanded to know if the victim was in a gang and when he said he wasn't, they told him to take off his shirt and necklace, police said.

The victim took off the necklace and put it on the ground and then was allegedly punched in the face by one of the suspects, according to police.

At about that time, a San Rafael police officer was driving past in her patrol vehicle, saw the incident, got out of her car and tried to confront the suspects, who were able to flee on foot, police said.

The victim provided a full description of his alleged attackers and pointed out a car they had left behind when they ran away.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Rafael Police Department at (415) 485-3000.