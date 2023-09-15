Fairfield

Suspect arrested in death of missing Fairfield woman

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man suspected in the death of a Fairfield woman reported missing last month was arrested Thursday night in the Sacramento area, police said.

Mark Randle, 45, was taken into custody in connection with the disappearance of 36-year-old Erica Brown, according to Fairfield police.

Brown was reported missing on Aug. 25 and was last seen at her Fairfield home on Aug. 20.

Information gathered by detectives has led police to believe she is no longer alive, authorities said Thursday.

"We extend our deepest condolences to Erica's family and friends during this difficult time and are committed to bringing Mark Randle to justice," Fairfield police said in a news release on Thursday.

Police announced last week that an arrest warrant had been issued for Randle, Brown's former partner, who lived with her at the time of her disappearance, police said.

