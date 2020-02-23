Fairfield

Suspect Arrested in Fairfield Death of 2-Year-Old

By Bay City News

Handcuffs-generic-custody
NBCSanDiego

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, the suspect in a vehicle-vs.-pedestrian collision that left a 2-year-old child dead, police said.

Police had been looking for Cirilo Martinez Tellez of Fairfield since shortly after the 2 p.m. accident in the 1400 block of West Texas Street that left the toddler dead. Police had Tellez's vehicle, but Tellez had left the scene immediately after the accident.

But Tellez returned to the scene about an hour after the accident, police said, and he was arrested.

Local

Decision 2020 13 hours ago

Property Tax Deadline Postponed for Counties Affected by Disasters

Oakland 13 hours ago

Air Testing Finds No Evidence of Harmful Trichloroethylene at McClymonds High School

The name of the child had not been released as of Sunday night.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Fairfield
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us