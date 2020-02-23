Suspect Arrested in Fairfield Death of 2-Year-Old

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, the suspect in a vehicle-vs.-pedestrian collision that left a 2-year-old child dead, police said.

Police had been looking for Cirilo Martinez Tellez of Fairfield since shortly after the 2 p.m. accident in the 1400 block of West Texas Street that left the toddler dead. Police had Tellez's vehicle, but Tellez had left the scene immediately after the accident.

But Tellez returned to the scene about an hour after the accident, police said, and he was arrested.

The name of the child had not been released as of Sunday night.