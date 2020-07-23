rohnert park

Suspect Arrested in Rohnert Park Burglary Where Intruder Apologized Before Leaving

By Bay City News

handcuffs
Getty Images

Hours after a resident of the Rancho Grande Mobile Home Park in Rohnert Park reported on Wednesday that a man had entered his house, walked through the bedrooms and then apologized as he left, police arrested a man who had a loaded gun just like the victim's and was sitting, uninvited, on the porch of another homeowner.

Around 10 a.m., the victim had described the intruder's appearance, clothing and backpack, according to a statement from Rohnert Park police. They put out a local bulletin after failing to locate him, and another resident called to say they thought they'd spotted the intruder.

When police found Edgar Saul Solorio, 34, on the porch around 1 p.m., he couldn't say why he was there, and the home's owner denied knowing him. Solorio was in possession of stolen mail and a gun matching the first victim's stolen steel .357 revolver, police said.

He is being held on suspicion of burglary, theft, weapons violations and prowling.

