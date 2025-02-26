Suspect in Santa Rosa teen overdoses back in court

The suspect linked to the overdose deaths of two teenagers in Santa Rosa was in court again Wednesday on drug charges related to two other teen overdoses in which the victims survived.

Ramon Nunez, 21, will remain in custody until at least March 12, when he will return to court for a bail hearing and to enter a plea. He faces two counts of homicide and at least one count of providing a controlled substance to a minor.

Nunez made his first court appearance Tuesday to face charges in the overdose deaths of 16-year-old Gia Walsh, a student at Santa Rosa High School, and her 18-year-old boyfriend, Logan Camp, a student at Montgomery High.

Prosecutors with the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office requested 60 days to build their case, postponing Nunez's arraignment in that case.

Until then, Nunez remains in custody in Sonoma County jail.