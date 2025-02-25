Santa rosa

Suspected drug dealer linked to Santa Rosa teen overdose deaths due in court

A suspected drug dealer tied to two fatal teen overdoses in Santa Rosa reportedly will face a judge for the first time Tuesday.

Ramon Nunez, 21, was arrested over the weekend for dealing narcotics believed to be responsible for the deaths of Santa Rosa High School student Gia Walsh, 16, and her boyfriend, Montgomery High School student Logan Camp, 18, police said.

Investigators say the teens believed what they were ingesting was cocaine but actually was fentanyl.

Two other girls, ages 14 and 16, also overdosed last weekend and remain hospitalized.

Nunez faces charges including second-degree homicide, furnishing narcotics to a minor and furnishing narcotics to a minor four or more years younger.

The Press Democrat reported that Nunez was due in Sonoma County court at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

