19-Year-Old in ICU After Being Hit by Car in Vallejo Sideshow

A North Bay man is fighting for his life after being hit by a car at a Vallejo sideshow this weekend.

Days after the sideshow, 19-year-old Tyler Ingersoll is still in the ICU fighting for his life. While his family is praying that he makes it through, they are also calling for a shutdown on sideshows to prevent this from happening again.

Friends and family of Ingersoll gathered in front of a Fairfield hospital Thursday with messages of support and action, hoping the father wakes up after a sideshow turned violent.

“This has become a game of life and death and my child is right now on the brink of the death part of it,” said mother Desarae Reiswig Greer.

Video captured the chaos, including a car crash and then a series of gunshots that scattered the crowd.

At one point you see a mustang slam into a blue corvette before barreling into a crowd of people. This is when they believe Ingersoll was hit.

His mom explained she has never liked sideshows and the illegal car stunt shows may cost her son his life.

She said he is on life support suffering from a traumatic brain injury after undergoing three surgeries.

“They have got to stop, they are getting out of hand, kids think it's fun,” said Reisiwg Greer.

New video given to the family shows a different angle of the mayhem. Shana Randa watched the whole thing on livestream and now worries Ingersoll’s daughter will grow up without a dad.

“I really want him to push through because Tyler, he got a baby on the way and our daughter needs him really bad,” said Randa.

Police said that around 200 cars were at the illegal car show, which ran for hours in various parts of the city.

Ingersoll’s fiance explained she was with him until someone started shooting and they got separated.

“As soon I went to turn around like this, it flew right by my head, went through my hair,” said Alyssa Gastelum.

The once-normal pass time for this family now brings heartbreak they hope others will learn from.

“We like sideshows, it's cool to watch the cars but as soon as something happens to your family, things change,” said Gastelum. “We shouldn’t have been there either.”

Ingersoll’s family said his condition is touch and go and they do not know if he will pull through.

Another person was also injured after being shot at that sideshow, but their condition is unknown.