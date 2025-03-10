Sonoma County

Man arrested after ‘credible' threat locks down 2 North Bay schools

By Tony Hicks | Bay City News

Deputies from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect they believe issued a threat Monday morning, causing two schools to lockdown their campuses.

Detectives arrested the suspect at 3:31 p.m. in the 200 block of West Railroad Avenue in Penngrove, police said.

Deputies were dispatched just before 9 a.m. to the campus shared by Harmony Elementary School and Salmon Creek Middle School at 1935 Bohemian Highway in Occidental.

School officials locked down the campuses at about 9:30 a.m. after the Sheriff's Office decided the threat, allegedly made by a student's father, was credible. The nature of the threat wasn't disclosed.

The schools coordinated with the Sonoma County Office of Education, the Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management, and the Sheriff's Office to safely reunify students with their families.

All of the approximately 220 students were back with their families by 1 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The office of education said the schools plan to hold classes Tuesday.

The Sheriff's Office said it will release the suspect's name, age, criminal charges and bail amount later on social media.

