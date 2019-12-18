Fairfield

Travis Unified Employee Investigated for Alleged Inappropriate Behavior

By Bay City News

Fairfield police are investigating an allegation of inappropriate behavior by an employee of the Travis Unified School District.

The school district said in a Facebook post Wednesday that the alleged inappropriate behavior occurred at Golden West Middle School at 2651 De Ronde Drive, and the employee was immediately placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by police and school district staff.

Clay McAllester, assistant superintendent for human resources for the school district, said he could not discuss specific information about the alleged inappropriate behavior. The employee's name hasn't been released.

The school district thanked the family for coming forward with their concerns. Fairfield police Lt. Jausiah Jacobsen said police are investigating the alleged inappropriate behavior.

