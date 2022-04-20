Upcoming Storm to Bring Beach Hazards

As the Bay Area braces for a storm on the horizon that promises to bring up to an inch of rain to most of the region, the National Weather Service issued a warning to the public about the danger the tempest will pose on the coast.

The service also raised projected rain totals for some areas early Wednesday.

Deadly sneaker waves and strong rip currents are part of a beach hazards statement in effect from 3 a.m. Thursday until 3 a.m. Saturday for virtually the entire coastline from northern Sonoma County south to Big Sur.

Beach Hazards Statement issued for 3 am Thursday to 3 am Saturday. #CAbeaches #CAwx pic.twitter.com/DvuiQkvD9s — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) April 20, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Northwest swells are expected about 12 feet at 18-20 seconds early Thursday and 3-4 seconds more frequent from Thursday through early Saturday.

Although the storm is projected to begin Wednesday afternoon in the North Bay, much of the region won't see precipitation until early Thursday morning.

Most of the Bay Area is still projected to see .5 to 1 inch of rain, but projections for some of the more hilly regions of northern Sonoma and Sonoma counties have gone up .5 of an inch to 1.5-2 inches of rain.