Use of the Western and Eastern Terminals of Benicia Port Could Resume

The City of Benicia will be holding bi-weekly meetings with Valero and Amports in the wake of fire that engulfed the Benicia Port Pier on Saturday, the city has announced. Use of the eastern and western terminals on the port could resume as soon as Tuesday evening.

The meetings will focus on assessing the damage to the port, its operational ability and the process, permits, and next steps needed to begin clean-up and reconstruction of the structure.

The Benicia Port Fire that began burning Saturday afternoon has been fully extinguished, officials confirmed.

According to the city, Valero and Amports have submitted engineering reports to the US Coast Guard and the State Lands Commission. Valero would like to use the eastern terminal for crude delivery and Amports, a car importer, would like to use the western terminal to accept vehicles.

The petcoke terminal at the center of structure will remain closed, the city said.

If the US Coast Guard approves the engineering reports, use of the eastern and western terminals may resume as soon as Tuesday evening, the city said.