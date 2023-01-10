275-Year-Old Oak Tree in Napa Valley Winery Falls During Storm

A well-known winery in Napa Valley is mourning the loss of an iconic oak tree that fell in the storm.

The president of V. Sattui Winery said the tree has stood strong on the property for more than 200 years and at around 4 a.m. Monday, it uprooted and crash to the ground.

He said the great oak has survived fires and earthquakes, but, few more inches of rain took it down.

“With buildings you can rebuild those but with something like this, it’s such an emotional hit because yeah, we can grow another tree, we just won't get to see it,” said Tom Davies, president of the winery.

The winery took good care of the tree as a single arborist had attended to it for 40 years.

The winery said thousands of people enjoyed parties and picnics under the tree's majestic branches.