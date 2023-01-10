bay area storm

275-Year-Old Oak Tree in Napa Valley Winery Falls During Storm

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A well-known winery in Napa Valley is mourning the loss of an iconic oak tree that fell in the storm.

The president of V. Sattui Winery said the tree has stood strong on the property for more than 200 years and at around 4 a.m. Monday, it uprooted and crash to the ground.

He said the great oak has survived fires and earthquakes, but, few more inches of rain took it down.

“With buildings you can rebuild those but with something like this, it’s such an emotional hit because yeah, we can grow another tree, we just won't get to see it,” said Tom Davies, president of the winery.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The winery took good care of the tree as a single arborist had attended to it for 40 years.

The winery said thousands of people enjoyed parties and picnics under the tree's majestic branches.

This article tagged under:

bay area storm
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us