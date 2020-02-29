Santa rosa

Vacant Santa Rosa Home Damaged in Early Morning Fire

By Bay City News

A vacant home caught on fire in Santa Rosa.
A vacant home caught on fire in Santa Rosa Saturday morning. (Feb. 29, 2020)

A firefighter was injured battling a one-alarm blaze early Saturday at a vacant Santa Rosa home that was being remodeled, fire officials said.

The fire was reported about 5:30 a.m. at a home in the 1200 block of Jacky Drive, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the attic of the single-story bungalow, and firefighters had to force their way inside, fire officials said.

The blaze, which burned the attic area and between roof sheeting, was knocked down in about 20 minutes.

A firefighter suffered an ankle injury related to the blaze, fire officials said. The home sustained major structural damage to the roof system, but interior and exterior walls remained intact.

The cause is under investigation and damage is estimated at $100,000.

