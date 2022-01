Vacaville police were investigating reports of a person with a gun inside Kaiser Thursday.

It happened just after 6 p.m. When officers arrived, the suspect had already taken off.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

There were no reports of a gun being fired, and no one was hurt.

The emergency room remained open but the hospital closed the pharmacy.

Police said there was no threat to the hospital.