Vallejo citizen, a mixed martial artist, detains man police say started brush fire

A "vigilant" and "brave" Vallejo citizen who happens to be a trained mixed martial artist detained a man police say deliberately started a brush fire Saturday before officers arrived and arrested him.

The citizen watched the man use a flare to ignite the blaze near the intersection of Admiral Callaghan Lane and Turner Parkway, police said. They then followed the man as he ran across the street and jumped in a black Tesla parked along the 900 block of Admiral Callaghan Lane.

Before the man could flee the scene, the citizen pulled him out of the Tesla, police said.

"The arsonist knew he was in trouble and quickly learned he was being detained by a trained mixed martial artist who introduced him to a double armbar," police wrote in a social media post.

The citizen detained the man until officers arrived and arrested him, police said.

Officers conducted an investigation and confirmed the man started the fire, citing witness statements and video footage, police said.

Officers also determined the Tesla had been stolen from Fremont, police said. They also found extra flares inside the car.

Police said the man admitted to starting the fire and stealing the Tesla after he was read his Miranda Rights.

The fire ended up charring an estimated 15 acres of land, police said.