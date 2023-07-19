Man arrested in Vallejo after kidnapping his 3 sons, prompting Amber Alert, CHP says

The father of three young boys was arrested early Wednesday after he kidnapped the children and sparked an Amber Alert out of Vallejo, according to California Highway Patrol.

The CHP issued the alert early Wednesday after Damien Castaneda, 32, reportedly abducted his three sons Manuel, 7, Miguel, 5, and Francisco, 4, Tuesday night in Vallejo.

The alert was lifted at around 4 a.m. Wednesday after the boys were located safe, and Castaneda was taken into custody, the CHP said.

No other detals were immediately available.