Vallejo police

Vallejo Man Dies of Gunshot Wound Sunday Morning

By Bay City News

Vallejo police have launched a homicide investigation in the shooting of a 28-year-old Vallejo man who died at the scene Sunday morning.

Police were notified of the shooting in the 1900 block of Ascot Parkway shortly before 4 a.m. and arrived to find the victim with at least one gunshot would.

Life saving measures by fire and emergency medical personnel were not enough to save the man, who died at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin by the Solano County Coroner's Office.

Local

Calistoga 16 hours ago

Calistoga Brush Fire Contained at Half Acre

Cal Fire 19 hours ago

Fire in Vacaville Contained at Just Over 5 Acres

Detectives have taken over investigation of the city's 23rd murder of the year, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Yates at (707) 648-4533 or Detective Scott at (707) 648-4531.

This article tagged under:

Vallejo policecrimeVallejo
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us