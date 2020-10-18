Vallejo Man Dies of Gunshot Wound Sunday Morning

Vallejo police have launched a homicide investigation in the shooting of a 28-year-old Vallejo man who died at the scene Sunday morning.

Police were notified of the shooting in the 1900 block of Ascot Parkway shortly before 4 a.m. and arrived to find the victim with at least one gunshot would.

Life saving measures by fire and emergency medical personnel were not enough to save the man, who died at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin by the Solano County Coroner's Office.

Detectives have taken over investigation of the city's 23rd murder of the year, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Yates at (707) 648-4533 or Detective Scott at (707) 648-4531.