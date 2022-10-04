Vallejo

Vallejo Police Chief Fires Unnamed Officer for Use of Deadly Force

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams fired an officer Monday for use of deadly force, according to a brief statement from the department.

The officer's name was withheld "due to an order issued by the Solano County Courts," according to the announcement shared by email late Monday afternoon.

Police said the firing comes after an independent investigation showed the officer violated several department policies, including unreasonable use of deadly force, failure to de-escalate the incident and failure to activate a body-worn camera.

The five-sentence announcement stated that the city and police department "cannot provide comment on any additional allegations because of the officer's privacy rights under California State law pursuant to the Police Officer Bill of Rights."

This is a developing story and more details will be shared when they become available.

