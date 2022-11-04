Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams Abruptly Resigns

Vallejo police Chief Shawny Williams has abruptly resigned, a spokesperson for the city said on Friday.

Williams joined the force as chief in the fall of 2019 and was instrumental in furthering accountability in the department in the wake of bad press surrounding the so-called "Gone Girl" kidnapping case, high officer-involved shootings and the badge-bending scandal where officers bent the tips of their badges to mark the shooting of suspects.

Use of force and officer involved shootings declined during his leadership, though the killing of Sean Monterrosa happened under his watch. Monterrosa was shot and killed by Officer Jarrett Tonn in June of 2020 during the George Floyd protests. Williams has fired Tonn last month.

Williams was frequently attacked by the Vallejo Police Officers Association, the officer's union headed by another person Williams fired, Michael Nichelini. The union gave a vote of "no confidence" against the chief and blamed him for low morale, attrition and the rise of crime due to an understaffed force.

"My time with the City of Vallejo has been rewarding both professionally and personally," said Williams in a statement about his departure. "I arrived at the City during a challenging and controversial period in the City's history. It was my goal as Police Chief to build collaborative partnerships between the Department and the community. While the Department still has strides to make toward its ultimate goals, together we have accomplished many tasks that I feel have put VPD on the right path to success and I wish the City and Department all the best."

City Manager Mike Malone has appointed Deputy Chief Jason Ta to serve as Interim Chief, according to the city.