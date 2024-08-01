Vallejo

Vallejo police pursuit suspects total woman's car, endangers financial well-being

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Bay Area woman is struggling to make ends meet after sideshow suspects totaled her parked car during a police pursuit.

The Solano County Sheriff's Office said offers were following the suspects near Tennessee and Mariposa streets.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Video footage showed the suspects crash their car into the woman's parked vehicle. She said her financial future is at risk because she is a full-time rideshare driver.

The Sheriff's Department said both suspects were hurt in the crash.

NBC Bay Area has the full details in the video above.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Vallejo
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us