Vallejo Police Seek Public’s Help Locating Suspect in Shooting Incident

Police in Vallejo have identified a suspect in a gun battle that happened in November and are seeking the public’s help in locating him.

Vallejo resident Alfonzo Lavell Blake, 20, is wanted for the “willful discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner” in the Nov. 27 shooting incident, officials said.

Vallejo Police responded to a shooting around 5 p.m. in the 2800 block of Redwood Parkway. Police said they were able to determine that the incident was a gun battle after viewing a nearby store’s security system.

Authorities ask that anyone who knows Blake’s whereabouts or the identity of the person shooting back at Blake from a vehicle to call Detective Terry Schillinger at (707) 684-4278.