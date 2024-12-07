‘We deserve to be safe': Vallejo residents urge Gov. Newsom to enlist CHP

Vallejo residents are calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to enlist the CHP, as many are fed up with crime in the city.

The push comes after the London-based Sports Team rock band members stopped to get a coffee at a Starbucks in Vallejo on Monday morning and were robbed.

"In 2024 and a Democratic state with the fifth largest economy in the world, a city can be held captive by criminals, and nobody's doing anything about it, and nobody listens, and nobody responds," said Paula Conley, a Vallejo resident.

Conley has started an online petition urging Newsrom to send in the CHP and improve safety.

"What we want is for the Governor to help us," she said. "He's helped Oakland. He has sent officers to Oakland. It has made a huge improvement in so many of their issues."

Rachel Lennon said she added her signature to the petition after an out-of-town friend had his car stolen.

"He works hard to have nice things. He just went to go eat, and he came out, and it's gone," she said.

Lennon added that she no longer feels safe in the city and will not be inviting friends or family from out of town to visit anymore.

Conley said that given the city's understaffed police force, it's time for the state to step in.

"We deserve to be safe in our homes," she said. "Nobody's willing to help a city that's in peril where every citizen is in danger all the time? That doesn't make sense."