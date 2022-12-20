Man Shot, Killed While Trying to Prevent Vallejo Waitress From Getting Robbed

Scotty’s Restaurant in Vallejo is raising money for the family of a man who was shot and killed while trying to prevent a waitress from getting robbed.

“Just a thank you to anyone and everyone who knew him and is reaching out to me, I want to thank them so much,” said Sandra Sundin, trying her best to process the loss of her husband Bob Sundin.

They were married for 44 years and she describes him as a caring man who loved to help others.

When Bob, a former Marine, stepped in to protect a waitress during an attempted robbery at Scotty's, Sandra knew his heart was in the right place.

“And, that’s exactly what he did. He stopped to help a friend,” said Sandra. “We’ll all miss him.”

The restaurant honored him Tuesday with “Breakfast for Bob.”

His picture placed above the stool he would sit at every morning before heading to work, along with his signature cup of black coffee.

All proceeds from the breakfast will go to Bob's family.

Scotty’s restaurant owner May Ung says that Bob became family over the years and she hopes Tuesday’s proceeds can help his family during this difficult time.

“It’s going to take a lot of time to get through this emotional tragedy but at least we’re able to help them financially,” said Ung.

Sandra said she was unaware of Bob's morning routine to Scotty's, until she was notified about the tragic incident.

She now plans to return to the restaurant as a way of honoring her late husband.

“I’ll have to come by here more often because of their friendship with Bob,” she said.