Police Investigating Shooting Prompts Vallejo School Lockdown

A school in Vallejo was in lockdown Wednesday morning following a shooting in the area, officials confirm.

Police responded to reports of shots fired near John Finney High School on Amador Street, a spokesperson for the Vallejo City Unified School District said.

Reports of the shooting prompted a lockdown as a precaution, but police did not find any victims or bullet casings.

No injuries or damage have been reported, and no suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.