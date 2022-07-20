Police Investigating Shooting Prompts Vallejo School Lockdown

A school in Vallejo was in lockdown Wednesday morning following a shooting in the area, officials confirm.
Police responded to reports of shots fired near John Finney High School on Amador Street, a spokesperson for the Vallejo City Unified School District said.
Reports of the shooting prompted a lockdown as a precaution, but police did not find any victims or bullet casings.
No injuries or damage have been reported, and no suspect is in custody.
