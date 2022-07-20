Water Board Warns of Harmful Algal Blooms Spotted in Russian River

Potentially toxic algal mats have been identified in the Russian River and the North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board is warning those who boat, fish, or swim in the river to exercise caution.

Children and dogs are especially susceptible to serious health impacts from the algae and should avoid touching any suspicious-looking algal mats in the water or along the river bank. Dogs that have been exposed to the mats should be washed immediately.

The harmful algae blooms are caused by algal or Cyanobacteria that grow floating in water, though some grow under the water at the bottom of waterways and can form colorful algal mats that range from bright to dull green, orange, brown and maroon, the Water Board said. These mats can become detached and end up stranded on banks.

Sonoma County will be posting "Toxic Algae Alert" signs at recreation areas. The county and water board will be posting updates on the situation at mywaterquality.ca.gov/habs/where/freshwater_events.html

Get medical treatment immediately if you think you, your child, your pet or livestock gotten sick after going into the water or ingesting the mats accidentally. Be sure to alert the medical professional that you were exposed to Cyanobacteria.