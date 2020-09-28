wildfires

Watch: Aerial Coverage of North Bay Wildfires

A livestream from the NBC Bay Area SkyRanger will be shown in the video player. When we're not broadcasting live, you'll see raw video from a previous flight.

By NBC Bay Area staff

Multiple brush fires in the North Bay began burning Sunday morning and into Monday morning prompting evacuations, road and school closures.

The main blaze in Napa County, called the Glass Fire, has burned at least 2,500 acres with no containment, Cal Fire said. Fire crews from across the Bay Area are also responding to the blaze for mutual aid. More than 2,000 structures are threatened.

For a list of evacuation orders, evacuation warnings and road closures, click here.

Local

wildfires 4 hours ago

List: School Closures Due to Wildfire Evacuations

weather 14 hours ago

Rob's Fire Danger Update for Sunday Evening

For a list of school closures, click here.

This article tagged under:

wildfiresSonoma CountyNapa CountyGlass Fire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us