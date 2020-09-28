Watch: Aerial Coverage of North Bay Wildfires

Multiple brush fires in the North Bay began burning Sunday morning and into Monday morning prompting evacuations, road and school closures.

The main blaze in Napa County, called the Glass Fire, has burned at least 2,500 acres with no containment, Cal Fire said. Fire crews from across the Bay Area are also responding to the blaze for mutual aid. More than 2,000 structures are threatened.

For a list of evacuation orders, evacuation warnings and road closures, click here.

For a list of school closures, click here.