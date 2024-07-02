Water main break causes geyser in San Rafael neighborhood

A broken water main in San Rafael sent water spouting into the air Tuesday, resulting in closed streets, according to the police department.

The water pipe "sprung a leak" on Las Raposas Road, police said, and crews from the Marin Municipal Water District responded to the scene to shut off the water.

It was unclear how many water customers were affected by the shutoff or how long before service was restored.

Las Raposas Road was closed between Del Ganado Road and Pine Lane while repairs were made.

It was not immediately clear what caused the water main to burst.