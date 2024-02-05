‘Trail of trees that have fallen on houses': Widespread wind damage across the North Bay

While the North Bay got plenty of rain from the recent storm, it was the wind that caused most of the damage.

Julie Bloomberg said it felt like an earthquake when a giant redwood tree came crashing down on her neighbor’s house early Sunday morning.

"Our neighbor's granddaughter was asleep on the couch. She was there for a sleepover. It missed her by 18 inches," Bloomberg said. "They’re very lucky."

Two of her neighbors' cars were also crushed as the tree toppled power poles and brought down lines.

"I was sound asleep," Ron Rae said. "I thought it was thunder. It jolted me."

Rae was shaken out of bed, too. A giant fir tree fell on his Napa County house. Part of it pierced through his living room wall. He and his wife said the wind was ferocious.

"You walked outside and it would blow you sideways," Linda Rae said. "It was pretty bad."

Shannon Anderson nearly lost his life in the storm. He was driving home from breakfast on Sunday and stopped to help clear a branch from the road when a tree fell on the driver's side cab of his truck. His wife was in the passenger seat unharmed.

"When the weatherman tells you to stay home, stay home," Anderson said.

Some people who stayed home got quite the scare. One tree split a newly renovated house in half. The homeowners escaped uninjured.

"It’s overwhelming," Will Spence said. "You see the trail of trees that have fallen on houses."