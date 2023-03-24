Woman Arrested After DUI Collision in Fairfield; 11-Year-Old Girl Severely Injured

An 11-year-old girl was struck in a Fairfield crosswalk Thursday morning by a vehicle driven by a woman who was arrested for DUI.

Fairfield police received word about the collision at about 8 a.m. Thursday. Officers and firefighters responded quickly to to the area of East Tabor and Blossom avenues, where the collision occurred.

The girl was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said witnesses told them the girl was crossing in the crosswalk at the time she was struck by the vehicle.

Investigators interviewed the driver of the vehicle, a Chevrolet sedan. From the interview with the woman and evidence, police believe she was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

The driver, identified as Elena Lindsey McGraw-Ogans. 32, of Fairfield, was arrested for felony driving of a motor vehicle while impaired resulting in injury, and child endangerment, as she was driving impaired while minor children were in her car.

She was booked into Solano County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.