Woman Arrested for Attempted Murder of Man Who Owed Her Money

Santa Rosa police arrested a woman for attempted murder Monday afternoon on suspicion of shooting at her ex-boyfriend who owed her money, a police sergeant said.

The shooting happened around 4:35 p.m. on the Joe Rodota Trail just west of Dutton Avenue, Sgt. Summer Gloeckner said.

Police responded to a disturbance at a fast food restaurant near Dutton Avenue and Sebastopol Road. A man told officers he was shot at and chased down by his ex-girlfriend who was driving a white Ford Escape and was armed with a black handgun.

Officers found the vehicle driven by Lynn Ranyce Young, 51, of Santa Rosa and an unregistered black 43.9mm caliber handgun in the vehicle, Gloeckner said.

Young said she was looking for the victim because he owed her money and she tracked him down on the Joe Rodota Trail. Young said she tried to get the man's attention by chasing him with her car along the trail, but he would not stop to talk to her so she fired two shots at him. Police did not identify the man.

When the gun jammed she drove away, and several people saw the confrontation. No one was injured in the shooting, Gloeckner, said.

Young was booked in the Sonoma County Jail for attempted murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and possessing an unregistered firearm.

Young is scheduled to appear in Sonoma County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon.