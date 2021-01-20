Woman Shot in Face in Suisun City May Have Been Targeted: Police

A woman who was shot in the face Monday night was hospitalized in stable condition, Suisun City police said.

Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the shooting, reported shortly after 8 p.m. in the 500 Block of Seagull Drive. Police say the shooting "appears to have been a targeted attack."

Officers recovered about 50 shell casings of different calibers at the scene and collected other evidence and witness statements.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact the Suisun City Police Department Investigations at 707-421-7373.