World War II Explosives Found in West Petaluma Home

World War II explosives were found at a west Petaluma residence on Saturday, the Petaluma Police Department announced.

A concerned resident called the police when they ran into three Japanese grenades, an artillery shell and six munitions at a deceased family member's home, police said.

The police department noticed that the grenades were not drilled and still had pins inside to prevent them from exploding. The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad arrived for additional assistance and considered the devices "highly explosive" and live.

Upon request of the bomb squad, a bomb specialist from the Travis Air Force Base arrived to the home at 6 p.m. and removed the explosives.

Police say it is unknown how this family member possessed or obtained the munitions.