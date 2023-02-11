Interstate 680

Northbound I-680 Closure Causes Major Traffic Backup in East Bay

By Alyssa Goard

NBC Universal, Inc.

The closure of the northbound lanes of Interstate 680 has caused a major backup in the East Bay Saturday.

The area is closed as crews are repaving a huge stretch of the northbound lanes from Koopman Road to Sunol Boulevard.

This closure is in effect through Monday. But there are two more weekend closures are scheduled for later this month.

Alyssa Goard has more in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Interstate 680 Feb 10

Full Closure of Northbound I-680 From Sunol to Pleasanton Scheduled This Weekend

Oakland 7 hours ago

Wood Street Encampment Shielded by Court Order in Oakland

This article tagged under:

Interstate 680
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us