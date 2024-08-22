Northeastern University Oakland to offer full-ride scholarships for select OUSD students

A new scholarship through Northeastern University Oakland is paying for a select number of graduating seniors to go to college for free. It’s part of a multi-million dollar investment that includes the ability for students to study at other Northeastern campuses.

“I’m majoring in politics, philosophy and economics, I’m very interested in social science and writing. So that’s my passion,” said Oakland Tech graduate Angela Vergara.

It’s a passion Vergara was not sure she would be able to pursue right away. Instead of dreaming of a four-year university, she was planning to go to community college to reduce the financial burden on her parents.

“Before I found out about this scholarship, I was kind of discouraged to apply to colleges, because I knew the financial aspect would be a burden and I wouldn’t be able to go to college because of it,” she said.

Vergara is one of seven OUSD students who’ve accepted a full-ride scholarship to Northeastern University Oakland. A total of 15 were offered scholarships. The money will cover everything from tuition and housing to food and other fees for four years.

Nyari Wright has plans to become a nurse practitioner and open her own med spa. She’s already packed her bags for this coming semester.

“It feels great because, especially as a person of color. We don’t get many opportunities like this, so it just means a lot especially for me since I could be an example for the youth of Oakland,” she said.

It’s a college collaboration between Northeastern, who merged with Mills College in 2022 and the Oakland Unified School District. Their goal is to increase the number of OUSD students going to college by eliminating barriers.

Qualifying OUSD students must be Pell Grant eligible and must be accepted into the university, which has a 5.3% acceptance rate.

Northeastern says the scholarships will be awarded to up to 10 OUSD grads each year. That’s an estimated $85,000 value per year and per student.

“Money is not the issue here, we believe we have to show up. We are not focused on that part of the equation because we know the impact that it it has. That investment in the kids and the community will pay back to not just to Oakland and Northeastern but around the world,” said Dan Sachs, Campus Dean Northeastern University Oakland.

Vergara and Wright are already planning to study abroad with the scholarship covering cost for students to study at any of the universities’ 13 other campuses including Toronto and London.

It’s an financial assist bringing their dreams much closer to reality.