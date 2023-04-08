San Francisco

Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival Kicks Off in San Francisco

The annual festival will happen over two weekends, April 8-9 and then April 15-16

Saturday marked the opening day of the 56th annual Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival in San Francisco’s Japantown, one of the largest cherry blossom festivals outside of Japan. 

The event will happen over two weekends: April 8 to 9, then April 15 to 16. All four days will have a variety of events including live music, dance, tea ceremonies, and poetry performance. This year’s Festival will see two staple events return after an absence last year: the Webster Street Stage and the Grand Parade.

NBC Bay Area will also be present at the Festival, with Morning Traffic Anchor Mike Inouye emceeing the Grand Parade on April 16.

The Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival is second only in size only to the National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington D.C.

You can find more information about the Festival and its schedule of events on its website.

