lottery

Jackpot! $25 million in Northern California lottery Scratchers wins

Total includes a pair of $10 million top-prize tickets, one of which was bought in the East Bay

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Universal, Inc.

Lottery Scratchers players in Northern California are uncovering big fortunes in recent months, with three more lucky players combining to win $25 million, according to the California Lottery.

In the East Bay city of Concord, Steven Muhlestein scratched off a $10 million jackpot prize playing a $10 Million Super Bonus Scratchers ticket he bought from the Vintage Wine Shoppe & Liquor on the corner of Clayton Road and Roslyn Drive, the lottery said.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

In a small community in Merced County, about 100 miles due east of the Bay Area, Delores Cesena rubbed off the $10 million jackpot prize on a 200X Scratchers. She bought her ticket at Shannon’s Mini Mart at 1100 Shaffer Road in Atwater, according to the lottery.

Finally, in Sacramento, Ashley Eugene received a $20 Maximum Millions Scratchers ticket as a gift from her dad and revealed a $5 million winner, the lottery said. Eugene's dad bought the ticket at the A1 Mart at 2550 W. El Camino Ave. in the state's capital.

All the retailers that sold the winning tickets will be eligible for bonus prizes.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

lotteryCalifornia
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us