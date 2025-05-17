Lottery Scratchers players in Northern California are uncovering big fortunes in recent months, with three more lucky players combining to win $25 million, according to the California Lottery.

In the East Bay city of Concord, Steven Muhlestein scratched off a $10 million jackpot prize playing a $10 Million Super Bonus Scratchers ticket he bought from the Vintage Wine Shoppe & Liquor on the corner of Clayton Road and Roslyn Drive, the lottery said.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In a small community in Merced County, about 100 miles due east of the Bay Area, Delores Cesena rubbed off the $10 million jackpot prize on a 200X Scratchers. She bought her ticket at Shannon’s Mini Mart at 1100 Shaffer Road in Atwater, according to the lottery.

Finally, in Sacramento, Ashley Eugene received a $20 Maximum Millions Scratchers ticket as a gift from her dad and revealed a $5 million winner, the lottery said. Eugene's dad bought the ticket at the A1 Mart at 2550 W. El Camino Ave. in the state's capital.

All the retailers that sold the winning tickets will be eligible for bonus prizes.