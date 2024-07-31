Bay Area Aurora viewing: What to know about another possible chance to see the Northern Lights

Sky gazers in the Bay Area may get another chance to see rare colors of the Northern Lights, the beautiful result of a phenomenon known as a solar storm or the aurora borealis.

The peak potential would likely be midweek with best viewing likely to our north across the Pacific Northwest. This week's possible event is not expected to be as strong as the May 10 and 11 viewings that sent many in the Bay Area outdoors at night with their phones and cameras.

Space weather rewind: the referenced May 10-11, 2024 aurora event in photos https://t.co/nKtlpInwb6 https://t.co/Igt7MN0Am8 — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) July 29, 2024