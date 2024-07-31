Astronomy

Bay Area Aurora viewing: What to know about another possible chance to see the Northern Lights

By NBC Bay Area staff

Sky gazers in the Bay Area may get another chance to see rare colors of the Northern Lights, the beautiful result of a phenomenon known as a solar storm or the aurora borealis.

The peak potential would likely be midweek with best viewing likely to our north across the Pacific Northwest. This week's possible event is not expected to be as strong as the May 10 and 11 viewings that sent many in the Bay Area outdoors at night with their phones and cameras.

