Astronomy

Bay Area photographer shares northern lights photo tips

By Rob Mayeda

NBC Universal, Inc.

The most brilliant display of the northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, since early May was seen in the Bay Area Sunday night into Monday morning.

The first views started popping up online from local photographers and the Alert California cameras into the 11 p.m. hour Sunday night.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Viewers from Lake Tahoe to Alameda County in the Bay Area were able to capture views despite cloud cover at times.

Among them was Kent Porter, photographer with The Press Democrat, who shared his experience and photo-taking tips for viewers looking to get the best photos from a rare night of aurora borealis in the Bay Area.

While conditions are not expected to be as strong over the next few nights, the sun remains near its period of solar max or peak sunspot activity. Strong to severe geomagnetic storms are more likely to occur at times into next year before subsiding later in 2025.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Astronomy Jul 31

Bay Area Aurora viewing: What to know about another possible chance to see the Northern Lights

Astronomy May 11

Photos: Views of the Northern Lights across the Bay Area

This article tagged under:

Astronomy
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us