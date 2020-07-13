Not All Alameda County Restaurants Heed Order to Suspend Outdoor Dining

Outdoor dining has been suspended in Alameda County amid rising coronavirus cases, but not every restaurant is complying with the new restriction.

At a Mexican restaurant on Park Street in Alameda Monday afternoon, nearly every seat was filled during the lunch hour as customers ate, drank and chatted amongst themselves. One face mask was spotted where the diners were, but it was resting on a table.

"While you’re ordering from the server, if you’re not wearing your mask, you’re not protecting your server," Alameda Mayor Marilyn Ezzy Ashcraft said.

Restaurant staff were seen wearing face masks and cleaning up after each customer finished their meal.

The restaurant's owner did not immediately respond to NBC Bay Area's request for comment.

"The virus does not stop at the entrance to that patio," Ashcraft said.

On Friday night, Alameda County put a stop on outdoor dining, citing rising coronavirus cases. The county is now on the state's watch list, and if the numbers get worse, the state could impose harsher restrictions and enforce them.

Ashcraft said city employees will likely visit restaurants still serving customers outdoors and give them a warning.

"I feel bad for the restaurants who are complying, who are there for taking in less revenue," she said.