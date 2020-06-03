NotOneMore: San Jose Mayor Hosts Virtual Tribute to George Floyd

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, his fellow city leaders and residents across the Bay Area's largest city are banding together virtually on social media Wednesday to pay tribute to George Floyd and other victims of color.

At 1 p.m., Liccardo is hosting the event, asking others to join the movement by kneeling or sitting in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds then posting their message for reform with the hashtag #NotOneMore on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

The 8:46 time specified represents the exact amount of time Floyd was pinned down by a Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day.

Joining Liccardo as co-hosts are the following San Jose officials and community and faith leaders: Vice Mayor Chappie Jones, Milan Balinton, André Chapman, Bishop Oscar Dace, Rev. Ken James, Rev. Jethro Moore, Pastor Isaac Neal, Pastor Jason Reynolds, Hellen Sims and Pastor Tony Williams.