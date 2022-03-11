NTSB Investigates Fiery Crash Between Caltrain and Vehicle in San Bruno

A day after a Caltrain slammed into a truck, causing a fire and injuring 13 people in San Bruno, federal investigators were due at the scene Friday to try to determine the cause of the crash.

A team of six investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board were expected at the scene near Scott Street, where the train and the mangled wreckage of the on-track equipment remained.

Caltrain on Friday was continuing to run a modified schedule following a collision, which injured two agency workers and 11 passengers, Caltrain said. Once the NTSB releases custody of the site, work will begin to remove the train, repair the tracks and restore normal service.

Initial reports from Caltrain said no one was hurt in the crash, but agency officials later clarified 13 people were injured. None of the injuries was considered life-threatening, they said.

The southbound train struck a vehicle that was part of Caltrain's track electrification work. The agency said that project, which will allow it to convert from diesel-hauled trains to electric ones in the coming years, has been temporarily suspended while safety protocols are reviewed.

Caltrain is running a modified 69-train schedule Friday, with SamTrans bus shuttles taking passengers between the South San Francisco and Millbrae stations. BART is also providing free service for riders transferring at their Millbrae station.

Passengers should expect delays through the area, and can find more details about the modified schedule on the Caltrain website.

Caltrain riders are instructed to follow Caltrain Alerts on Twitter for real-time updates.

There were about 75 passengers on the train at the time of the collision, according to Caltrain spokesman Dan Lieberman.

Fire crews were also trying to figure out if other vehicles were struck by the train.

"There's potentially one other vehicle that's involved in the accident," San Bruno Fire Department Chief Ari Delay said. "It's potentially underneath the train between the train and this other vehicle."

Bay City News contributed to this report.