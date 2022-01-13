Nurses Across Bay Area Demanding Safer Conditions During Day of Action

Nurses plan to demonstrate at nine Bay Area hospitals Thursday to demand safer working conditions from the hospital industry.

The union action, planned by the California Nurses Association/National Nurses United and Caregiver Healthcare Employees Union, will also condemn the decision announced Saturday by the California Department of Public Health letting asymptomatic workers who test positive to return to work immediately without isolation or testing.

Actions are planned at various times at the following hospitals in the region: