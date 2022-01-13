Nurses Across Bay Area Demanding Safer Conditions During Day of Action

Nurses plan to demonstrate at nine Bay Area hospitals Thursday to demand safer working conditions from the hospital industry.
The union action, planned by the California Nurses Association/National Nurses United and Caregiver Healthcare Employees Union, will also condemn the decision announced Saturday by the California Department of Public Health letting asymptomatic workers who test positive to return to work immediately without isolation or testing.
Actions are planned at various times at the following hospitals in the region:
- 6:30 a.m.: UCSF Medical Center, Parnassus Campus, San Francisco
- 7:30 a.m.: MarinHealth Medical Center (Formerly Marin General), Greenbrae
- 8 a.m.: Sutter Delta Medical Center, Antioch
- 8 a.m.: Good Samaritan Hospital, San Jose
- 8 a.m.: Kaiser Oakland Medical Center, Oakland
- 2 p.m.: Children's Hospital Oakland, Oakland
- 2 p.m.: CPMC Van Ness Campus, San Francisco
- 2:30 p.m.: San Jose Regional Medical Center, San Jose
- 5 p.m.: Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, Santa Rosa
