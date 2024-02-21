Nurses rally in San Jose for safer working conditions

A group of nurses rallied outside the Valley Medical Center in San Jose Wednesday, saying they were preparing to strike if the county didn’t meet their demands for safer working conditions.

Those nurses were members of the Registered Nurses Professional Association. The association represents over 3,700 nurses in Santa Clara County.

They say they’ve been raising concerns over several issues to the county, especially violence against nurses.

“We have been highlighting issues for years, and the most recent at our bargaining table,” said one speaker at the rally. “Issues like rising violence against nurses. 77% of our county nurses say that they do not feel safe coming to work because they have been a victim of violence.”

But other issues also include short staffing, growing mental health issues and the need for more competitive pay.

After months of negotiations, the RNPA said it had reached a standstill with the county. The group voted to authorize a strike if negotiations remained at an impasse.

NBC Bay Area reached out to Santa Clara County, which provided the following statement:

“Patient care and safety is our top priority. The safety and well-bring of our nurses, and our entire workforce, is essential for the County Health System to deliver high quality and safe care to our patients. The County will continue to work towards a fair and competitive contract that will allow us to maintain essential health care services for our community.”