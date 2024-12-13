Nvidia and San Jose State University team up to train next generation of techies

Nvidia has signed a deal with San Jose State University to train, help, and eventually recruit students.

The Silicon Valley leader in artificial intelligence, which has already hired 700 SJSU graduates over the years, specifically targeted the university because it says the school offers a talented and diverse group of techies to help build the future of AI.

"We are always looking to bring great people into Nvidia from San Jose State and from other colleges as well," said Greg Estes, Nvidia's vice president of corporate marketing.

The deal not only means more classes and more internships, but also more machine learning.

"The university specializes in educating the next generation in doing cutting edge research," San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said. "There's obvious connective tissues in terms of what Nvidia needs in terms of research and talent."