Deadly shooting investigation at 7-Eleven in Oakland

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a 7-Eleven gas station in Oakland.

The shooting was reported at 3 p.m. Monday in the area of 5th Avenue and International Boulevard, near Lake Merritt. Officers responding to reports of a shooting found a person who had been shot. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information should contact Oakland police's Homicide Section at 510-238-3821 or the tip line at 510-238-7950.