Oakland

Deadly shooting investigation at 7-Eleven in Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a 7-Eleven gas station in Oakland.

The shooting was reported at 3 p.m. Monday in the area of 5th Avenue and International Boulevard, near Lake Merritt. Officers responding to reports of a shooting found a person who had been shot. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information should contact Oakland police's Homicide Section at 510-238-3821 or the tip line at 510-238-7950.

San Mateo 3 hours ago

Watch: Man in San Mateo steals Christmas tree tied to car's roof

Mountain View 3 hours ago

Pedestrian struck, killed in Mountain View parking lot

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us