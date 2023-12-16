City of Oakland advances search for new police chief

Oakland is one step closer to hiring a new police chief.

The police commission said its sending its list of three candidates to Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao. They did not share who was on it.

Under the city charter, the Oakland Police Commission is responsible for compiling the list, while the mayor makes the final hiring decision.

Thao announced a few months ago that she would declare a state of emergency if a new chief wasn’t selected by the end of the year.