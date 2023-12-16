Oakland

City of Oakland advances search for new police chief

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Oakland is one step closer to hiring a new police chief.

The police commission said its sending its list of three candidates to Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao. They did not share who was on it.

Oakland 17 hours ago

911 calling issues during Oakland armed robbery, crash

Oakland Dec 5

Oakland failed to process 1,000 dispatcher applications amid 911 staffing crisis: city councilmember

Under the city charter, the Oakland Police Commission is responsible for compiling the list, while the mayor makes the final hiring decision.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Thao announced a few months ago that she would declare a state of emergency if a new chief wasn’t selected by the end of the year.

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us