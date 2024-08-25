Oakland airport officials asking public to arrive early, reserve parking for Labor Day travel

As the busy Labor Day weekend approaches, officials at San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport are recommending arriving early and reserving on-site parking ahead of time for a smoother trip.

With over 200,000 travelers expected between Thursday, Aug. 29 and Tuesday, Sept. 3, planning ahead is important, officials said. Based on scheduled airline seats, the busiest travel days of the weekend are expected to be Friday, Aug. 30 and Monday, Sept. 2, according to officials.

"It has been a busy summer travel season," Port of Oakland Director of Aviation Craig Simon said in a statement. "We wish airport travelers a happy and safe Labor Day and thank them for choosing to fly the East Bay way for the holiday weekend."

The airport recommends that passengers arrive at least two hours before departure for domestic travel and at least three hours prior to departure for international travel.

Getting a parking reservation is also a good idea, officials said.

For a 3-day long weekend trip, Friday through Monday, the total cost of a reservation is $54 for an economy parking reservation, including all taxes and fees, according to airport officials.

Additional details about parking reservations are available at book.iflyoak.com.