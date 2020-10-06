Oakland Airport Launches COVID-19 Testing Program for Employees, Travelers

Oakland International Airport on Tuesday began offering free, rapid-result COVID-19 tests to employees and the public.

In a partnership with CityHealth Urgent Care, the airport has opened a testing center at its North Field terminal complex at 9070 Earhart Road, officials said. All airport employees are eligible for testing, and members of the general public can be tested by appointment through CityHealth’s website.

Testing center appointments will be available daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to those presenting a current official airport security credential, the airport said. Results are shared on the spot or online via the CityHealth Urgent Care secure portal.

The airport also will be conducting a state of Hawaii Pre-Travel Testing Program starting Oct. 15. Travelers who, upon entry into Hawaii, provide written confirmation of a negative test result from a test administered within 72 hours from the final leg of departure will be exempt from the 14-day mandatory quarantine, officials said.

Day of departure testing also will be available for those not able to do so in advance, the airport said.

The pre-travel testing for Hawaii travelers comes with no out-of-pocket cost, making it unique from other programs, the airport said.