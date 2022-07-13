Oakland International Airport Launches New Parking Reservation System

Oakland International Airport launched a new parking reservation system for all its on-airport lots Tuesday, according to the Port of Oakland, which manages the airport, port and real estate holdings.

The online parking system allows customers to book a spot in the daily, premier, economy and hourly lots. Travelers can book a spot as late as two hours before arriving at the airport. Cancellations can be made up to four hours before the start of the reservation.

Taxes and fees are included in the price shown, so there are no surprises.

"The parking reservation system will give our customers additional certainty when flying from OAK by allowing them to plan ahead to Park Close and Fly On-time," said Bryant Francis, director of aviation at the Port of Oakland.

Francis said airport staff members have been working on the new system for some time and it will make the airport an "even more reliable choice for Bay Area travelers."

Travelers can book a parking spot at book.oaklandairport.com. Customers can choose their entry and exit dates, preferred lot and enter their contact and payment information. Once customers book a space, they will receive an email with a QR code to scan to get into and out of the airport parking lot.

Travelers do not need a ticket.